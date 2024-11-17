Mariah Carey opens up about not becoming the 'Queen of Christmas'

Mariah Carey has opened up about not becoming the "Queen of Christmas."

Mariah Carey had filed a petition to trademark the title of “Queen of Christmas,” which has since been rejected as per trademark agency rules.

In an interview with The New York Times, Mariah Carey expressed her emotions for missing out on the chance to become the “Queen of Christmas.”

Carey, who is famous for her song All I Want for Christmas, began by saying, “I felt it was too early in my career.”

“I focused on all the things my mother struggled to create,” she added. “All I needed was a shower of glitter and a full church choir to back me up.”

In 2022, the songstress reflected upon her childhood Christmas in an interview with W outlet.

At the time, she said, "I had some very sad Christmases as a child, but I always try to find the bright light there. It was an extremely dysfunctional childhood, to the point where it’s shocking that I made it out of that at all."

"There were no role models for people who were clearly mixed or, you know, light-skinned or whatever we were categorising it as then. So, I didn’t know who to look up to when I was growing up, It was difficult."

Meanwhile, the songwriter went on to say, "Christmas makes me happy, People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tal0e existence where I just emerged, like, ‘Here I am!’ And that is not what it is.”

Before concluding, she shared, "People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, ‘Here I am!’ And that is not what it is.”