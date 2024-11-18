 
Prince William holds key to King Charles' reconciliation with Prince Harry

November 18, 2024

King Charles’ reconciliation with his “darling boy” Prince Harry depends on Prince William's agreement, according to a royal expert.

Speaking with Daily Beast, royal expert and author, Robert Hardman, revealed that any reconciliation between the monarch and the Duke of Sussex must be a “three-way process.”

The expert told the publication that the King and courtiers have been reminded of the "fragility" of his existence after he was diagnosed of cancer but the Charles’ strong sense of spirituality has been a source of comfort.

“Whatever the king does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one. He can’t have unilateral discussions if William isn’t in agreement,” Hardman revealed.

Hardman was then asked if the reason Charles needs William's agreement is that he cannot impose a settlement or reconciliation with Harry that would be unacceptable to the Prince of Wales.

“Exactly,” he said, adding, “whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process. People keep asking about the king’s feelings, but William also has to be on board, which adds complexity.”

“It’s tricky, and a situation nobody wants. But whatever the way forward is, it has to work for everybody.”

