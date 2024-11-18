Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard steps back from sharing personal updates

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has decided to keep her personal life private.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star, took to her Tik Tok on Saturday, November 17 to announce that she will no longer update her followers with personal news.

“I will no longer be posting personal content on this public platform,” the 33-year-old wrote in the post.

“Since I was released, I have shared with supporters my hardships and achievements through the lens of social media," she continued.

Revealing the reason behind her major step, she noted that it was to sheild herself and her family.

"However, I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life sharing with only family and close friends these special moments,” Blanchard shared.

Blanchard, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker, then expressed her gratitude towards her followers who always support her and will keep “posting updates on my new memoir My Time To Stand."

Moreover, from now on she will only accept requests from those she personally knows.

“This decision was made with consideration to the well-being of my own mental health that as well as the overall well-being of my family and daughter. We are all doing very well and are in good spirits, excited for our futures moving forward. Thank you," she added.