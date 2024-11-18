 
Michael J. Fox uses humour as shield against Parkinson's struggles

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991

November 18, 2024

Michael J. Fox uses humour as shield against Parkinson's struggles

Michael J. Fox has recently discussed his health struggles.

At the Michael J. Fox Foundation's annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s gala, he talked about using humour to cope with his disease.

He told PEOPLE magazine that his dark sense of humour is not always easy, saying it is "hard for me. I gotta keep it intact."

The retired actor shared that humour can break barriers during difficult conversations, saying, "Let’s embrace that and make a difference."

The gala, which was hosted by Denis Leary, also featured performances by Stevie Nicks and Michael himself. It celebrated Michael's foundation's work in Parkinson’s research.

Additionally, he said, "I can’t believe — a lot of these people I’ve known for years and years — they’re so kind to me."

"I think because they see an opportunity for a win, for a big advancement, and that’s what we’re working toward," Michael added.

It is worth mentioning that Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 and he went public with it in 1998.

