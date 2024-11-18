Taylor Lautner wins viral trend with hilarious 'Twilight' costar Robert Pattinson jab

Taylor Lautner poked fun at his Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

On Sunday, Lautner sent Twilight Saga fans into a frenzy after sharing playful video.

On Instagram Stories, the actor, famed for playing Jacob Black, joined the viral "camera flip" trend.

In the video, Lautner pretended to be a fan watching the famous wedding scene of Bella, played by Kristen Stewart, and Edward played by Pattinson.

The caption on the video read, "Honestly, screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob."

However, he "accidentally" flipped the camera revealing himself, reacting with "no, no, no!"

The video quickly garnered attention from fans with Twilight official handle commenting, "come on man we’ve talked about this."

"HEY be nice. She loves you!" a fan added.

Another commented, "ok this might be the best one of this trend yet," while a user agreed, saying, "I think in hindsight, we all agree Bella should have chose Jacob."

For those unversed Lautner and Pattinson’s characters were at the center of a love triangle in Twilight, battling to win Bella's heart. However, Edward was the one to marry her.