 
Geo News

Taylor Lautner wins viral trend with hilarious 'Twilight' costar Robert Pattinson jab

Taylor Lautner revives 'Twilight' rivalry with viral camera flip video

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Taylor Lautner wins viral trend with hilarious Twilight costar Robert Pattinson jab
Taylor Lautner wins viral trend with hilarious 'Twilight' costar Robert Pattinson jab

Taylor Lautner poked fun at his Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

On Sunday, Lautner sent Twilight Saga fans into a frenzy after sharing playful video.

On Instagram Stories, the actor, famed for playing Jacob Black, joined the viral "camera flip" trend.

In the video, Lautner pretended to be a fan watching the famous wedding scene of Bella, played by Kristen Stewart, and Edward played by Pattinson.

The caption on the video read, "Honestly, screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob."

However, he "accidentally" flipped the camera revealing himself, reacting with "no, no, no!"

The video quickly garnered attention from fans with Twilight official handle commenting, "come on man we’ve talked about this."

"HEY be nice. She loves you!" a fan added.

Another commented, "ok this might be the best one of this trend yet," while a user agreed, saying, "I think in hindsight, we all agree Bella should have chose Jacob."

For those unversed Lautner and Pattinson’s characters were at the center of a love triangle in Twilight, battling to win Bella's heart. However, Edward was the one to marry her.

Inside Kim Kardashian's deep conversations with Menendez brothers
Inside Kim Kardashian's deep conversations with Menendez brothers
Coleen Rooney unveils 'secret code' to stay connected with her sons
Coleen Rooney unveils 'secret code' to stay connected with her sons
Princess Beatrice faces loyalty test amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Princess Beatrice faces loyalty test amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud
Ariana Grande experienced gravity pull towards Ethan Slater: Report
Ariana Grande experienced gravity pull towards Ethan Slater: Report
Mariah Carey opens up about not becoming the 'Queen of Christmas'
Mariah Carey opens up about not becoming the 'Queen of Christmas'
Ethan Slater played three roles in 'Wicked' audition tape
Ethan Slater played three roles in 'Wicked' audition tape
Chris Evans gets honest about his dream project: 'Want to sing'
Chris Evans gets honest about his dream project: 'Want to sing'
Expert decodes Meghan Markle's ‘bold message' to Royal family during key event video
Expert decodes Meghan Markle's ‘bold message' to Royal family during key event