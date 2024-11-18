 
Jamie Foxx shares new Life philosophy after surviving medical complications

The actor will open up about his unknown health scare in upcoming Netflix special 'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was....'

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Jamie Fox has recently shared a new perspective on life after surviving a near-death ‘medical emergency’ in 2023.

The 56-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on November 17 to share a breathtaking image of himself.

In the photo, the Grammy winner can be seen riding a horse on a scenic shore with the background of an orange skyline at sunset.

"The sunset looks different to me now got a ride it out… What had happened was," he wrote in the caption.

For the outing, Foxx donned a graphic T-shirt, a pair of white sneakers and completed his look with a few chain necklaces.

The Burial actor's latest post came a few days after he revealed the daily mantra he "lives by."

Sharing a photo with text that reads, "No bad dayz", he penned down in the caption, "This is my mantra…."

Referring to his life-threatening health emergency which happened when he was shooting for his Netflix movie Back in Action, he wrote, "After surviving something that I thought I would never go through."

"My good friend James who also happens to be my manager, gave me this phrase… I live by it now…," Foxx added.

