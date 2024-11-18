Josh Radnor dishes out his ‘nights' and ‘days' as a married man

American actor Josh Radnor is touching upon the marital bliss that his life has become.

The ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star who announced his wedding to Jordana Jacobs this year, admits he enjoys every single bit of being married.

"It's fantastic. I love it. I love it," Radnor told PEOPLE exclusively. "I know you're supposed to say that, but I actually love it."

He added: "I like the mornings and I like the nights."

"I mean, we sometimes don't see each other during the day because of work stuff, so I love waking up together and then reconnecting at the end of the day," he added. "And we keep saying, 'Let's catch up. We need to catch up,' so we've been doing a lot of that."

Josh announced his wedding with an adorable set of Instagram photos earlier this year.

He captioned the carousel: “I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend," Radnor captioned the carousel of images, which featured the newlyweds kissing amid a wintry background.



"So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures. But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” he added.