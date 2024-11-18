 
Geo News

Kate Middleton core inner circle adds solid Royal member

Kate Middleton is heavily relying on Sophie Wessex as her core team member

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Kate Middleton has found a companion in a senior Royal member amid challenging future.

The Princess of Wales has reportedly added the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex, as she prepares to become Queen.

A insider told the Daily Mail: “There have been some really kind and wise people along the way who have helped the princess over the years, and Sophie is very much one of those.” He said: “Their relationship has really strengthened.

“It will be absolutely critical for [the princess] to have a female backup. And she simply couldn’t get better than someone like Sophie.”

Meanwhile, Royal expert Claudia Joseph says: "She saw her as a solid and trustworthy member of The Firm. The women have become close as Kate adapts to her new role as Princess of Wales. She has found that Sophie is a true confidante and sounding board and they have developed a mutual respect and an unbreakable bond."

