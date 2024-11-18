 
HBO boss gets honest about key 'Harry Potter' series problem

Casey Bloys reflects on the 'Harry Potter' issue while giving a solution to it

November 18, 2024

A new Harry Potter series will soon go on floors, and it is said to be a project for which a 10-year commitment is required. 

This might raise odd questions for the show: what to do with the age of young actors offscreen as the production goes on.

HBO chairman Casey Bloys has a solution to this. In a recent press conference, he said, “It is something we’re thinking about. One of the ideas we talked about was shooting the first season and the second season very close to each other time-wise, because 11 to 13 is a big jump in kids’ lives. You can get away with 13 to 15, something like that.”

Last September, the network shared the casting call, announcing the need for children ranging from 9 to 11 years old by April 2025.

However, a TVLine report said the delay between the seasons is quite common. This, in return, may show a gap between their off and onscreen age.

Casey meanwhile said, “So we’re going to have to think about scheduling and shooting so that they don’t grow too much between seasons. It is a consideration.”

