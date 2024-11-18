Josh Radnor shares joys of marriage as a newlywed

Josh Radnor candidly shared the joys of marriage as a newlywed.

The 50-year-old actor talked about his marriage to his wife, Jordana Jacobs, during the 2nd Annual Fall Benefit of The Center at West Park in New York City.

"It's fantastic. I love it. I love it. I know you're supposed to say that, but I actually love it," he told People magazine.

"I mean, we sometimes don't see each other during the day because of work stuff, so I love waking up together and then reconnecting at the end of the day," he continued. "And we keep saying, 'Let's catch up. We need to catch up,' so we've been doing a lot of that."

It is pertinent to mention that How I Met Your Mother alum and Jornada tied the knot earlier this month.

“I got married! Two weeks ago. In a light blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend," Radnor shared on his Instagram post which also included his wedding pictures.

"So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures. But most of all to Jordana. I can’t believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” he further shared details of his nuptials.