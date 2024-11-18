 
Adele flashes huge pear-shaped engagement ring from fianće Rich Paul

Adele holds up ring finger for her Las Vegas residency crowd at Caesar's Palace

November 18, 2024

Adele flashes huge pear-shaped engagement ring from fianće Rich Paul

Adele is embracing her engagement after saying yes to her fiance Rich Paul.

The 16-times Grammy winner, 36, was performing her 2021 track I Drink Wine during her Las Vegas residency over the weekend when she raised her hand to her head.

A fan-made video of the moment from Caesar’s Palace has been making rounds on X since Saturday.

“In these crazy times I hope to find / Something I can cling on to,” Adele sang as they flaunted her rock while adjusting her hair.

Adele flashes huge pear-shaped engagement ring from fianće Rich Paul

Fans erupted in cheers as they noticed her massive pear-shaped engagement ring.

Adele announced her engagement to sports agent Paul, 43, in August following three years of dating.

The award-winning singer announced the news at her concert in Germany after an audience member asked if she would marry them.

“I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t,” she said at the time.

However, this isn't the first time the singer has been spotted with the diamond as she was previously spotted with one while leaving London's Chiltern Firehouse only weeks before the confirmation.

It's also unclear as to when Paul proposed to the pop star as she was also spotted wearing another diamond while attending the Brit Awards in 2022.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021, with whom she shares a 12-year-old son named Angelo.

