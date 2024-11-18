Prince Harry delights fans with surprise Grey Cup appearance without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry beamed with happiness as he made a surprise appearance at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver, British Columbia, without his wife Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex was captured smiling as he attended the Canadian Football League championship solo and gave thumps up to the football fans.

According to reports, Harry was interviewed by TSN's James Duthie before the game began, during which the Duke expressed his excitement.

"First Grey Cup,” son of King Charles and late Princess Diana said. “What I'm looking forward to? The game getting started. Let's go!"

This marks another solo public engagement for Harry without Meghan with sources suggesting that the Duke’s decision to go solo is his own, with one insider stating that he "wants space."

“I hear he wanted it this way,” the source spilt to Daily Mail, adding, “I believe he wants space."

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted at a launch party in LA for her friend's new business venture, Highbrow Hippie Hair Wellness range.