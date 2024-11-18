Beyoncé to perform halftime show at NFL Christmas Day game

Beyoncé will be performing at the NFL Christmas game day between Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

The 32-times Grammy winner, 43, made the announcement via an Instagram video posted Sunday.

In the clip, Beyoncé is seen standing before a microphone on top of a vintage car adorned with red roses. A spotlight then shines on her and she catches a football thrown to her from off-camera.

The video pans into a close-up shot of the musician—dressed in a patriotic costume and a white cowboy hat reminiscent of her Cowboy Carter album—before a title card shares more info about the upcoming performance.

The halftime show, which will be part of Netflix's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday, will air live on December 25.

The performance will take place at NRG Stadium in Beyoncé's hometown during the second of two games. The first will feature the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The news of Beyoncé's upcoming halftime show performance coincides with the singer's groundbreaking achievement at the Grammys earlier this month with 99 nominations—making her the most-nominated artist in the history of the ceremony.

Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, was nominated for 11 awards, including several first-time nominations in the country categories; best country solo performance for 16 Carriages, best country duo/group performance alongside Miley Cyrus for II Most Wanted, best country song for Texas Hold 'Em, best country album, best Americana performance for Ya Ya and best pop duo/group performance for Levii's Jeans with Post Malone.