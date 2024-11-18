Royal Family backs Kate Middleton as she organizes Christmas event

Kate Middleton will receive full support from the members of the Royal family as she prepares to host her annual Together at Christmas Concert next month.



The Princess of Wales will be hosting the event just months after completing her preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Kate's attendance at the concert was confirmed after she attended a planning meeting even though at the time she had only made a few public appearances.

Speaking with The Express, Fitzwilliams said, "When she attended a meeting to help plan her Together at Christmas Concert, we knew Catherine’s attendance at this event was all but certain.”

“At that time time she had only attended Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon Men’s Finals whilst receiving preventative chemotherapy for cancer,” he continued.

“This is an extremely high-profile event which she now organises annually. It makes it especially festive that it will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV and it is likely to get huge viewing figures.

"It will be her fourth and few will forget her skills on the piano with singer and songwriter Tom Walker three years ago, which was a delightful surprise."