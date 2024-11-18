 
Geo News

Royal Family backs Kate Middleton as she organizes Christmas event

Princess of Wales receives full royal support for Christmas concert after challenging year

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Royal Family backs Kate Middleton as she organizes Christmas event
Royal Family backs Kate Middleton as she organizes Christmas event

Kate Middleton will receive full support from the members of the Royal family as she prepares to host her annual Together at Christmas Concert next month.

The Princess of Wales will be hosting the event just months after completing her preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Kate's attendance at the concert was confirmed after she attended a planning meeting even though at the time she had only made a few public appearances.

Speaking with The Express, Fitzwilliams said, "When she attended a meeting to help plan her Together at Christmas Concert, we knew Catherine’s attendance at this event was all but certain.”

“At that time time she had only attended Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon Men’s Finals whilst receiving preventative chemotherapy for cancer,” he continued.

“This is an extremely high-profile event which she now organises annually. It makes it especially festive that it will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV and it is likely to get huge viewing figures.

"It will be her fourth and few will forget her skills on the piano with singer and songwriter Tom Walker three years ago, which was a delightful surprise."

Adele flashes huge pear-shaped engagement ring from fianće Rich Paul
Adele flashes huge pear-shaped engagement ring from fianće Rich Paul
Meghan Markle memoir speculation grows amid Prince Harry US deportation rumours
Meghan Markle memoir speculation grows amid Prince Harry US deportation rumours
Heidi Klum drops updates from visit to son's college
Heidi Klum drops updates from visit to son's college
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes reveals Real story behind John Dutton's death
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes reveals Real story behind John Dutton's death
Prince Andrew ‘digs his heels' in The Royal Lodge as ‘income sources' laid bare video
Prince Andrew ‘digs his heels' in The Royal Lodge as ‘income sources' laid bare
Prince Harry ‘bicycle' shenanigans amid Meghan Markle ‘split' laid bare video
Prince Harry ‘bicycle' shenanigans amid Meghan Markle ‘split' laid bare
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals her unborn baby girl's name
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals her unborn baby girl's name
Kate Middleton core inner circle adds solid Royal member video
Kate Middleton core inner circle adds solid Royal member