Prince Harry's struggling without King Charles, Prince William?

Prince Harry is reportedly facing a major hurdle in his life, that one expert has branded ‘difficult’ to deal with.

Royal editor for The Sunday Times Roya Nikkhah made these claims during one of her most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

There she touched base on how Prince Harry is doing a “fair amount of looking back” even though he’s “got various court cases still ongoing here.”

“I think we may see him back at the beginning of next year, which sort of pulls him back into . . . an old bit of his life that was very difficult for him,” she explained.

But its important to note that “he loves his family life out in the States,” and “he’s thrilled to be a dad…” so “I suppose for him it’s just finding a role, a really meaningful role going forward…” Ms Nikkhah explained.

While she did admit that “the Invictus Games is fantastic, and he does great work there and that will continue. But I think for him going forward, it’s . . . [finding] a meaningful world for himself living out in the States on the global stage.”

After all “Being a humanitarian is what he says he wants to be.”

Before signing off Ms Nikkhah also explained, “I think that’s what he will probably look to focus on for the next few years – how he builds that profile as a humanitarian.”