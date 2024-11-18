Prince Harry's former girlfriend gets emotional in latest post: 'Life will never be the same'

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend gets emotional in latest post

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas shared a heartbreaking post to pay touching tribute to her sister Pandora Cooper-Kay, who died in July at age of 51.

Cressida wrote a piece about her sister Pandora in The Sunday Times and shared it on Instagram with an emotional statement.

Cressida said: “Life will never be the same without her, and sometimes it feels like she’s just gone on holiday, until I realise she’s not coming back.”

“My sister gave so much love, she listened, she made people laugh and she was hugely loved In return. I hold onto the memories and the many things she taught me,” she said and added, “I miss her. She was simply the best @pandora_cooper_key. Thank you @thetimes … charities: @georgetp53 @sarcoma_uk.”

Pandora had been fighting cancer for 24 years before being diagnosed with an "inoperable brain tumour" earlier this year, before her death on July 22.

Meanwhile, Cressida dated Prince Harry for two years from 2012 to 2014 after she was introduced to the duke by his cousin Princess Eugenie.