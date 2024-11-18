Prince Harry receives delightful news amid US deportation rumours

Prince Harry has received a delightful news amid rumours that Donald Trump will deport him from the US over his admission of past drug use in Spare.



However, the Duke of Sussex received a ray of hope after a legal expert suggested that Trump might spare Harry from immigration scrutiny as a favour to King Charles.

A lawyer claimed that Trump will enforce American immigration law firmly, but is expected to make an exception for Prince Harry.

In a conversation with GB News, New York lawyer Michael Wildes said that Trump may allow the father-of-three to stay in the US.

He said, "He could allow Harry to stay as a favour for King Charles", Wildes told the publication, noting Trump's "sophisticated view" towards high-profile immigration cases.”

"He may just pardon the Prince from any domestic crimes. I've worked with Mr Trump personally on very delicate matters in the past relating to immigration and he literally has a Trump card in these matters,” he added.