Meghan Markle's plan to ‘show the critics' what they've had to endure

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a slap in the face of every critic, by Thanksgiving.

Insight into this has been shared by an inside source, during their interview with Heat World.

At the time the source explained that all this separation has ‘got’ to Meghan, and thus she wants to ‘reconnect’ with her husband, given all that they’ve ‘had to endure’ while being apart.

According to the source, “Meghan is putting her foot down and there is no doubt she’ll confront him about it.”

“In her view, it’s crucial to have Harry at home, even more so after the strain they’ve been under lately.”

All in all, “She’s hoping that Thanksgiving will be an opportunity for them to reconnect after the long periods of separation they’ve had to endure.”

“She strongly believes this is a time when they should be strengthening their relationship, not doing things separately,” and “she wants to show their critics that their marriage is strong and they’re happier than ever,” the insider also added before signing off.