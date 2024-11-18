Kevin Smith teases explosive plans for 'Dogma' sequel

Kevin Smith, a renowned actor, producer, director, and writer, has recently shed light on the sequel to his 1999 fantasy comedy film Dogma.

While having a conversation at Vulture Festival on Sunday, November 17, Smith confessed that he is currently working on Dogma 2.

The 54-year-old star also went on to share that he expects that both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who stared in the original movie, will return for cameos if not for full roles.

The Chasing Amy star said, “Some people will be like, ‘Don’t f****** touch it. You’ll ruin it.' And I’m here to tell you: I will. I’m f******* tickled. I found a way in.”

“I have been able to hold that over both their heads for 25 f****** years, which is why they keep showing up in all the movies,” Smith added.

“Expect a cameo from them — more than a f***** cameo. The only way we get a Dogma sequel made is if they’re there. So count on those guys being there,” View Askewniverse creator mentioned.

Moreover, Smith was sure that Damon and Affleck would play Bartleby and Loki again as fallen angels.

The Tusk actor revealed that after he helped both stars with their 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, and in return, “they didn’t even thank” him in their speeches at the Golden Globes and Oscars, which “they owe him.”

It is pertinent to mention that Smith proclaimed last month that his "religious satire" (Dogma) is coming back to theatres and will be released on streaming platforms as another company has bought the rights from Miramax.