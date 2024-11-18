 
Geo News

Kevin Smith teases explosive plans for 'Dogma' sequel

Kevin Smith spills on 'Dogma 2' and drops bombshells about Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's roles

By
News Desk
|

November 18, 2024

Kevin Smith teases explosive plans for Dogma sequel
Kevin Smith teases explosive plans for 'Dogma' sequel

Kevin Smith, a renowned actor, producer, director, and writer, has recently shed light on the sequel to his 1999 fantasy comedy film Dogma.

While having a conversation at Vulture Festival on Sunday, November 17, Smith confessed that he is currently working on Dogma 2.

The 54-year-old star also went on to share that he expects that both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who stared in the original movie, will return for cameos if not for full roles.

The Chasing Amy star said, “Some people will be like, ‘Don’t f****** touch it. You’ll ruin it.' And I’m here to tell you: I will. I’m f******* tickled. I found a way in.”

“I have been able to hold that over both their heads for 25 f****** years, which is why they keep showing up in all the movies,” Smith added.

“Expect a cameo from them — more than a f***** cameo. The only way we get a Dogma sequel made is if they’re there. So count on those guys being there,” View Askewniverse creator mentioned.

Moreover, Smith was sure that Damon and Affleck would play Bartleby and Loki again as fallen angels.

The Tusk actor revealed that after he helped both stars with their 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, and in return, “they didn’t even thank” him in their speeches at the Golden Globes and Oscars, which “they owe him.”

It is pertinent to mention that Smith proclaimed last month that his "religious satire" (Dogma) is coming back to theatres and will be released on streaming platforms as another company has bought the rights from Miramax.

Nicholas Hoult secretly married to Bryana Holly?
Nicholas Hoult secretly married to Bryana Holly?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put split rumours to rest with key move
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put split rumours to rest with key move
Martin Scorsese dishes out 'not so great' experience as altar boy at Church
Martin Scorsese dishes out 'not so great' experience as altar boy at Church
Charli XCX under fire for using auto-tune in ‘SNL' performance
Charli XCX under fire for using auto-tune in ‘SNL' performance
Kate Middleton's true feelings about Lady Louise Windsor revealed
Kate Middleton's true feelings about Lady Louise Windsor revealed
Prince George to be isolated from Princess Charlotte
Prince George to be isolated from Princess Charlotte
Angelina Jolie brings rarely-seen son Knox to Governors Awards 2024
Angelina Jolie brings rarely-seen son Knox to Governors Awards 2024
Prince Harry receives delightful news amid US deportation rumours video
Prince Harry receives delightful news amid US deportation rumours