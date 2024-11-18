 
Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov dies at 39 after heartbreaking accident

Vladimir Shklyarov spent more than two decades dancing at St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre

November 18, 2024

Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov has passed away in a tragic incident. He was 39 years old.

Vladimir took his last breath on November 16 after falling from the fifth floor of a building, a spokesperson for the Mariinsky Theatre told the local news outlet Fontanka.

The incident occurred while the dancer was on painkillers before a spinal surgery scheduled for November 18.

The Mariinsky Theatre confirmed Vladimir’s passing on Saturday by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“Tonight, the favorite of the public, the star premier of the Mariinsky Theater, Honored Artist of Russia Vladimir Shklyarov, died tragically. This is a huge loss for the entire staff of the Mariinsky Theater,” the opera house began the lengthy post while sharing a monochrome photo of Vladimir.

“We express our condolences to the family, friends of the artist and all the many fans of his work and talent,” the statement continued.

