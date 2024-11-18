 
Geo News

King Charles receives strong warning from Australia after Sarah Ferguson's trip

King Charles and Camilla completed their nine-day tour of Australia and Samoa last month

By
Web Desk
|

November 18, 2024

King Charles receives strong warning from Australia after Sarah Fergusons trip
King Charles receives strong warning from Australia after Sarah Ferguson's trip

King Charles has apparently received a strong warning from Australia’s Indigenous lawmaker who heckled the monarch during his visit to the parliament.

Lidia Thorpe has warned the King after she was censured by Australia´s parliament Monday for heckling the monarch.

According to AFP, Thorpe -- sporting a gold chain with ´Not My King´ around her neck – warned she would "do it again" if the monarch returned.

She told national broadcaster ABC, "I will resist colonisation in this country. I swear my allegiance to the real sovereigns of these lands: First Peoples are the real sovereigns."

Australia was a British colony for more than 100 years and gained de facto independence in 1901.

last month , King Charles and Camilla completed their nine-day tour of Australia and Samoa, which marked the King's first visit to a Commonwealth Realm as Head of State since his Accession in 2022.

The fresh warning to King Charles comes days after Sarah Ferguson visited Australia amid rift over Royal Lodge between the monarch and Prince Andrew.



Katy Perry gets honest about her journey to self-love
Katy Perry gets honest about her journey to self-love
Elizabeth Olsen reveals unexpected truth about her Marvel comeback
Elizabeth Olsen reveals unexpected truth about her Marvel comeback
Real reason behind Prince Harry's Portugal home purchase laid bare video
Real reason behind Prince Harry's Portugal home purchase laid bare
Jonathan Majors starts fresh months after domestic assault conviction
Jonathan Majors starts fresh months after domestic assault conviction
George Clooney explains why Eva Longoria's work ethic impresses him
George Clooney explains why Eva Longoria's work ethic impresses him
Australian lawmaker who heckled King Charles lands in trouble video
Australian lawmaker who heckled King Charles lands in trouble
Prince Harry's struggling without King Charles, Prince William?
Prince Harry's struggling without King Charles, Prince William?
Prince Harry's Royal Christmas reunion hopes shattered amid ongoing feud video
Prince Harry's Royal Christmas reunion hopes shattered amid ongoing feud