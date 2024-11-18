King Charles receives strong warning from Australia after Sarah Ferguson's trip

King Charles has apparently received a strong warning from Australia’s Indigenous lawmaker who heckled the monarch during his visit to the parliament.

Lidia Thorpe has warned the King after she was censured by Australia´s parliament Monday for heckling the monarch.

According to AFP, Thorpe -- sporting a gold chain with ´Not My King´ around her neck – warned she would "do it again" if the monarch returned.

She told national broadcaster ABC, "I will resist colonisation in this country. I swear my allegiance to the real sovereigns of these lands: First Peoples are the real sovereigns."

Australia was a British colony for more than 100 years and gained de facto independence in 1901.

last month , King Charles and Camilla completed their nine-day tour of Australia and Samoa, which marked the King's first visit to a Commonwealth Realm as Head of State since his Accession in 2022.

The fresh warning to King Charles comes days after Sarah Ferguson visited Australia amid rift over Royal Lodge between the monarch and Prince Andrew.







