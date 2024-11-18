Snoop Dogg backs JAY-Z amid Lil Wayne row

Snoop Dogg is throwing behind JAY-Z after he chose Kendrick Lamar for headlining the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.



Appearing on Drink Champs, the host N.O.R.E. asked him if an artist from the city where the championship game is held was supposed to perform at the show.



His remarks alluded to the uproar in some hip-hop sections about Lil Wayne being overlooked for the gig despite it being held in his hometown, New Orleans.

"What we need to think about is that before Jay-Z got control of the Super Bowl wasn't no ****** performing. So let's go back to the essence of the beginning of bridge," the 53-year-old said.

He continued, "He's creating a wave of artists to have an opportunity to perform. If you are a good artist and you are a great artist, your time will come."

"I was never crying about it or mad about it when Dr. Dre called me and asked me to get his back. I was there for him, but I didn't feel like I was supposed to be there. I was in demand to be there," the Sweat rapper noted.

"This is a big event. People looking at everything when they picked the person to perform, you should just be honored that hip-hop is being able to be seen on that platform for all of us and not hate on the next," he concluded.