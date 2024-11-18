Mom-to-be Jennifer Lawrence makes red carpet appearance in style

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence is among one of the A-listers who attended 15th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

As reported by MailOnline, Lawrence arrived at the event, which was held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, wearing an elegant brown gown.

For the star-studded event, the No Hard Feelings actress carried a gold clutch with her dress which had a pinch of golden work on it.

The 34-year-old actress for the night sported long bangs framing her face for the night.

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting second baby with husband Cooke Maroney

The Silver Linings Playbook actress accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a matching ring.

She put on black eyeliner, and wore a cranberry toned lipstick to match her dark brown dress.

Lawrence was one of the actresses among the A-lister such as Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez who attended the award ceremony, which recognize extraordinary lifetime achievement in cinema and exceptional contributions to the film industry.

Her appearance comes a month after the Hunger Games star confirmed that she's expecting her second child with 40-year-old husband Cooke Maroney.

The couple, who has been married since 2019, welcomed their first-born, a son named Cy in 2022.