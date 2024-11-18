Real reason behind Prince Harry’s Portugal home purchase laid bare

Royal expert has revealed the real reason behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent purchase of a property in Portugal.



According to expert Jennie Bond, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s purchase is driven by Harry's desire for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to have a connection to the Royal family.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, the expert said that the Duke wants his kids to experience life closer to the UK, adding that it hints at his desire to bridge the gap between his family and the Sussexes.

Bond went on to make a major claim, saying that Harry is openly expressing a desire to forgive and reconnect with his family after years of rift.

"Harry obviously wants his kids to experience life a little closer to the UK, hence the purchase of a property in Portugal, but it still looks like a lot more water has to flow under the bridge before there can be any prospect of the King and William patching things up with Harry," Bond explained.

This comes after the expert said on Times Radio, "Early on it was Harry, who was demanding an apology. There was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife."

"But now I think the tables have turned somewhat. Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family.

“He's said that quite publicly. He wants to see more of them. But it is Charles and William who seem to be resisting reconciliation at this point so I think it was first one, then the other."