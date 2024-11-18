Ryan Reynolds on 'Deadpool 4': 'I would love that'

After the mega-success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds was asked about the fourth installment. His response was positive yet mixed.



"Oh now, bite your tongue," he told ExtraTV before explaining why the idea is a long shot.

"That's a… I would love that but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one. It just sort of swallows my life whole and I have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point, just spend a little time walking them to and from school," he continued.

However, Ryan doubled down on his love for the Merc with Mouth franchise, adding that he was over the moon about the response the Deadpool & Wolverine received.

"I'm immensely proud and I just feel really lucky to have been – not just a part of it obviously – but to be working with this crew, with so many people who are at the top of their game."

"So many craftspeople, crews that are second, third generation at what they do. I loved every second of it and it's probably the only film I've ever finished that I mourned," the Green Lantern actor added. "I was genuinely sad and a little depressed when we locked the picture."