Expert gushes over Kate Middleton's a protective bubble

Kate Middleton’s body language and conversation with the Duchess of Edinburgh has just come to light, and an expert has dished over the gesture.

Royal author Ingrid Seward made these comments and observations about the bond from the Service of Remembrance on Whitehall with HELLO!

In this conversation Ms Seward said, “The royals have always shown a human side but there is more warmth now,” and “that gesture of Sophie putting her arm around Kate is something you wouldn't have seen a few years ago.”

She also admitted, “That moment said a lot. The royal family are all looking after Kate and there is a protective bubble around her.”

Not to mention, it appears as though “They have a sisterly bond and Sophie is like the older sister Kate never had.”

Ms Seward also gushed over both the royals and admitted, “They are both incredibly kind girls and have a caring side to them. They are both protective of their children. Sophie has had a young family, so she knows what it's like trying to protect them while being in the royal world.”

She also noted that, “Sophie also has experience of life-threatening illness - she nearly died when her daughter Louise was born. She has been there in the background, as part of a private support network.”

So “They have a huge amount in common having probably formed a bond very much at the beginning.”

Especially since “Sophie was there for Kate in an unofficial capacity because she had the same experience of being a commoner marrying into the family.”

Before concluding she also added, “They both had really long romances with their husbands-to-be and Sophie lived at the Palace. By the time they got married they had more knowledge than the royal brides before them about what they were getting into.”