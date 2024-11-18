'Sister Wives' stars Christine Brown, husband David Woolley tease new home

Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and David Woolley are spilling the beans on their dream home.

The couple lifted the lid on the ideal property in the latest episode, which was filmed before they tied the knot in October 2023.

“We already bought a house,” Christine said in a confessional. “It's a beautiful home—beautiful brand new home, not a fixer-upper. And it's everything that we were looking for.”

The house features a three-car garage, something Christine found to be a must-have when they went looking for homes in Salt Lake City together in a previous episode.

“We went shopping for houses like three times. Some of them we walked in and we were like, ‘No, this is not going to work.’ That kind of a thing. And then we found the one that we wanted and bought it,” they said on the show.

One major attraction was that their kids' houses were in the vicinity, which made the decision easier in hopes they would get to see their grandkids easily.

“It's like 10 minutes, 15 minutes away from Mykelti’s house,” she said, referring to her 27-year-old daughter.

“And then it's like 15 minutes away from David's daughter Ray's house. So we're just right by all of our grandkids. It's just an absolutely wonderful setup.”

“I'm excited. I'm excited to have our kids be able to play in the backyard,” she told David. “And get a hot tub. That needs to be the first thing.”

David agreed, saying, “I’ve been checking those out.”

Christine and David also share Aspyn, 28, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13.