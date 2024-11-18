Hugh Grant reveals Richard Curtis didn't want him in ' Four Weddings and a Funeral'

Hugh Grant talked about some fun memories with Richard Curtis as he was honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

While presenting the award, Grant, who has worked with Curtis on Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) and Love Actually (2003) recalled fun memories the duo shared.

He hilariously said, "You would think, given that most of his films were about love, that he would have been or had a directorial style of gentle, soft, and fluffy. You would have been quite wrong."

"Forever etched on my heart are some of the notes he gave me including, 'And now do a funny one,' and 'Don't worry, we can cut around you,'" Grant added.

Additionally, Grant recalled how Curtis didn't like his audition for Four Weddings and a Funeral, saying, "It was lovely because the director, Mike Newell, liked me and wanted me. The producer liked me and wanted me, and the money people wanted me. The only person who didn't want me and, in fact, took such an instant and violent dislike for me that he did everything in his power to stop me getting the part was the writer."

"It is this a------ who we are honoured to honour tonight," he jokingly added.