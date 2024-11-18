Kate Middleton sends 'great message' with upcycled fashion choices

Kate Middleton, known for her timeless fashion choices, is reportedly sending a great message by re-waring her outfits.

On November 10, Kate donned a chic black coat dress for Remembrance Sunday. Although the dress seemed to be new, she had worn it to the same event four years ago.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Fashion director at the Daily Telegraph, praised Princess of Wales for giving a great message.

Bethan Holt told the outlet, “We’ve seen Kate upcycle more lately and I think it’s a great message to be sending, especially so soon after William’s Earthshot tour.”

“I think she recognizes she has lots of beautiful pieces already in her wardrobe, which, with a few small tweaks, can look entirely new,” Bethan added.

Additionally, Kate honoured Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth with her jewellery choices.

“I think Kate was showing remembrance on a wider level with her looks — not just those who lost their lives [in service], but there were nods to Queen Elizabeth and Diana, which gave her looks a very personal feel,” Bethan noted.

It is worth mentioning that this isn't the first time Kate has upcycled her style. Earlier this year she donned the dress she wore at the 2023 coronation.