Cardi B becomes emotional on social media: 'Weirdest year'

Cardi B shares her candid thoughts on the tumultuous year she is having

November 18, 2024

Cardi B is going through a lot of this, as she describes her issues as making her less likely to focus on her career, especially her upcoming album.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram Live, the Grammy winner says she will direct her energies on her sophomore album after fans have waited for it for years.

“I’ve been feeling so emotional lately,” the Bodak Yellow rapper shares. “Because I know next year is going to be my ******* year. This has been the most weirdest year I have ever experienced. I don’t know what the ***** happened this year, I can’t even tell you.”

Her emotional outburst came on the backdrop of a tumultuous year she had where her marriage ended in divorce.

“I don’t know what the **** is going on,” the year-old adds. “I’m going through a very different transition in my ******* life and life is moving a little bit too fast. I don’t want to crash.”

But Cardi assures fans she has found her focus again. “I have to get my **** together,” the mother-of-one says from her recording studio at home while hinting an unknown venture is also in the works.

“Next year, my album will be out, my secret businesses will be out,” the WAP singer continues. “I can’t tell you what I’m working on.“

