J. Cole launches exciting project amid stellar career

J. Cole is an icon in the hip-hop industry. Now, he is releasing a new project called a limited audio series.

His outstanding career would be celebrated, and unreleased music would be released.

The She Knows rapper will be the host along with his manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad and collaborator Scott Lazer, according to HipHopDx.

While the series' title is Inevitable, Cole shared the trailer on social media, writing, “A movie in the form of a conversation and said it had an emotional” and therapeutic impact on him."

“When I heard it with fresh ears, I was glued to the story as if it was somebody else’s,” he penned. “At times, I could feel my adrenaline rush when hearing about the ups and the many downs and how it all played out in the end."

“I got so much clarity from it, and I understood more than ever the power of having a dream, the power of fueling that dream with strong vision, the magic that happens when we stay in alignment with God, and the darkness that can come in the times that we don’t," the 39-year-old added.

Its synopsis reads, “In this raw and reflective limited audio series, Jermaine Cole takes listeners on an unfiltered voyage through his life, career, and personal evolution, using both released and unreleased music to guide the story.”

“Through conversation with Ibrahim Hamad and Scott Lazer, Season 1 finds Cole recounting his journey from his early days as a young, aspiring rapper to finally seeing his dreams become a reality, despite the many hurdles and pitfalls he faces along the way,” it continued.