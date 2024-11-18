Uma Thurman opens up about the end of fairytale love story with Gary Oldman

Uma Thurman has shared insights into the end of her fairytale love story with Gary Oldman.

In an interview with Desert Island Discs, the Hollywood actor candidly shared how her amazing relationship with Oldman had come to an end.

"I'd always imagined being married to Gary for a long time,” she began by saying. “We fell in love at the Royal Court Theatre, we were having the most amazing time together, we loved each other.”

Moreover, she recalled her hit drama movie The Firm 1988 with her ex and said, “We got married, I got pregnant on my honeymoon, we got back and did the fantastic BBC film The Firm.”

For those unversed, Uma Thurman and Gary Oldman first met on the set of State of Grace in 1989 and tied the knot in 1990. The pair ended their marriage in 1992.

Meanwhile, the Kill Bill actor reflected upon her divorce and shared, "We were having the best time then the rug was very severely pulled from under my feet. I thought we'd be together forever and have a big family.”

Furthermore, she revealed the positive side of her separation with her ex-husband and elaborated, “But maybe if that had happened, maybe I wouldn't have the career I have now."

"I think I'd have given up a lot for a good long marriage, but the price would have been something - I don't know what," The Kill Room actor concluded.