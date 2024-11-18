Cher admits memoir writing was tougher than expected

Cher has talked about the journey of writing her highly anticipated memoir.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cher, who recently released the first part of Cher: The Memoir, said that the writing journey wasn't glamorous.

She said, "Sometimes at the day's end, I would really be tired."

"We did this for months — going back and forward. But sometimes I would just say, 'You guys, I just can't do this anymore. I will be so glad when this is over.' Because sometimes when we were in the bad part, the bad part weighed so heavily. Now it's over, and it's not a part of me," Cher explained.

The memoir covers everything from her marriage to Sonny Bono, to her difficult childhood.

Despite being guarded initially, the iconic singer later decided to be more open.

Cher said, "It's hard telling everything about your life. Some things really don't belong. I wasn't as forthcoming in the first version,” adding, “Then I thought I don't want to do this, because if you're going to tell your life, you've got to tell your life. So, I went back and made the decision to say much more than I actually wanted to. There are only a few things that are just so private, I can't.”

"These are stories that happened, and even though some of them are rough, how do you tell your story without telling your story? I was afraid to do it in the beginning. But once I made the decision to do it, I just made the decision," she explained.