Stevie Nicks gushes over 'lovely' Michael J. Fox amid his Parkinson's journey

Steve Nicks gushes over 'lovely' Michael J. Fox amid his Parkinson's journey

Stevie Nicks showed her support for the noble cause of Michael J. Fox amid his Parkinson's journey.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter attended the annual event of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s gala in New York City and crooned her few songs.

The Fleetwood Mac musician praised Fox's nobel mission and celebrated his foundation's commitment to advancing Parkinson's research as well as providing aid.

"He is here tonight. And he just keeps going," Nicks said of Fox to PEOPLE

It is pertinent to mention that was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 and publicly announced his disease in 1998.

Nicks went on to say, "He got this pretty early. A long time ago. He’s had an amazing career, and he is the face of this. And when they asked me if I wanted to do this, I said of course I want to do it, you know?"

"He’s such a lovely guy. He could have just given up on all this kind of thing a long time ago and he didn’t, and that’s so magical," she gushed referring to Fox's efforts to his foundation.