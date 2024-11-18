Timothée Chalamet gets honest about Bob Dylan's role

Timothée Chalamet says he has worked extremely hard for his role in the upcoming biopic Bob Dylan, titled A Complete Unknown.



During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Dune star said that in preparing for the role, he went into a mode of selflessness to better portray the legendary musician.

“It was something I would go to sleep panicked about, losing a moment of discovery as the character — no matter how pretentious that sounds — because I was on my phone or because of any distraction,” he added.

“I had three months of my life to play Bob Dylan, after five years of preparing to play him. So while I was in it, that was my eternal focus. He deserved that and then more.”

The Academy-nominated actor said he tried to fully mould himself into the rockstar for the role, saying, “God forbid I missed a step because I was being Timmy. I could be Timmy for the rest of my life!”

Sharing his inspirations for his approach for the role, Timothée pointed to Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac.

“The great actors I’ve worked with, Christian Bale on ‘Hostiles’ or Oscar Isaac on ‘Dune,’ were able to do that, and guard their process,” he concluded.