Alan Tudyk recalls late Heath Ledger's kindness

Alan Tudyk just remembered his late pal, Heath Ledger.

On the latest episode of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals series, the 53-year-old star recalled how the Joker actor, his A Knight’s Tale co-star, helped him cope up with the death of a close friend.

He discussed with the program’s host, Josh Scherer, of how Ledger, who died at the age of 28, comforted Tudyk during the production of their 2001 movie.

When the host asked what the Australian actor’s kindness meant to him, the Firefly actor responded, "Everything."

Since their film was being filmed in the Czech Republic back in 2000, Tudyk recalled growing "pretty home sick" as they were away from the United States "for five months, two weeks, two days, not that I was counting.”

Explaining how one of his friend from The Juilliard School had passed away suddenly during production of the movie, whom Ledger, also coincidentally knew, he mentioned, "I got an email and made a call and found out and I was pretty, I was way down.”

"Heath called me and said, 'What are you doing?' I was like, 'I'm drinking.' He said, 'Write down my address,' because he had just moved to this other part of town where it was a little quieter in Prague. And I just went and stayed with him for a few days,” Tudyk remembered.

The Aladdin actor continued, "He was dating Heather Graham at the time, so Heather Graham and Heath Ledger were sort of my nurses.”

"It was a bizarre time, man. He just kept me together until I got on a plane, because I couldn't just leave to go to this funeral," Alan Tudyk recalled fondly of Heath Ledger.