Olivia Munn shares glimpse of daughter Mei's in cute outfit

Olivia Munn shared an adorable photo of her newborn daughter Mei in a cute outfit.

The mom of two took to her official Instagram Stories to share little Mei's picture donning a cutesy knitted two-piece.

In the first picture, the actress shared a close-up look of the knitted pants, booties, and sweater and revealed that it was made by Munn's mother.

"My mom made this whole outfit had to toe. Can someone tell my daughter it's very cute. She doesn't seem to believe me," she wrote over the text.

The second slide of the story featured the full outfit of the two-month-old, looking directly into the camera while giving a serious gaze.

Munn welcomed her little baby girl in September with husband John Mulaney.

The pair, who tied the knot in July, are also parents to a two-year-old son Malcolm.

On November 14, Mulaney exclusively told People at the GQ Man of the Year party that his son Malcolm has embraced his big brother duties very well.

“He's doing good. He likes it. It's interesting, with our daughter, she's two months old so she doesn't do much, and I think the first couple of weeks he thought she might be a toy because she'd squeak and he'd be like, ‘How do I make it do that again?’ Now I think he gets it, that this is a little girl, yeah,” he told the outlet.