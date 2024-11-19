The Beatles star Ringo Starr to launch country music album

Ringo Starr just announced his upcoming music plans!

The Beatles star and former drummer is now all set to release his country album titled, Thankful, featuring Alison Krauss and serving as the second preview of Look Up, which was a collaborative project with T Bone Burnett.

As the 84-year-old lends his vocals along with Krauss and Burnett co-writing nine of the 11 tracks on the record as well as producing it, the musician introduced the album saying, "I love this track. I wrote it with my producer and engineer, Bruce Sugar and I feel we put an LA country sound to it.”

He continued, “For the lyrics, I always like to focus on the positive, and for this song in particular, about what we can be thankful for. I hope it brings you some joy and peace and love."

Of the entire project, Starr previously mentioned, "I’ve always loved country music. And when I asked T Bone to write me a song, I didn’t even think at the time that it would be a country song – but of course it was, and it was so beautiful.”

"I had been making EPs at the time and so I thought we would do a country EP - but when he brought me nine songs I knew we had to make an album! And I am so glad we did. I want to thank, and send peace and love, to T Bone and all the great musicians who helped make this record. It was a joy making it and I hope it is a joy to listen to,” he further stated.