Jay-Z sets to rock music scene again?

If rumours to believe Jay-Z is on his way to dropping a new album after his last solo album, Everything is Love, in 2018.



According to Akademiks TV, a person claiming to attend the private event of the Empire State of Mind rapper said the album also has a diss track—but did not mention who the target of the song was.

"I'm at a NY rapper only private Roc Nation karaoke event. Word on the street Hov got a new album coming up including a diss song," the unknown person's text reads.

However, there's no official word from the Roc Nation head, and no reputed news outlet confirms the veracity of the individual's claim.

In other news, Snoop Dogg has backed Jay-Z publicly after he was under fire from some hip-hop sections for ignoring Lil Wayne for the Super Bowl halftime show.

"What we need to think about is that before Jay-Z got control of the Super Bowl wasn't no ****** performing. So let's go back to the essence of the beginning of bridge," the 53-year-old said.

He continued, "He's creating a wave of artists to have an opportunity to perform. If you are a good artist and you are a great artist, your time will come."