'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo stuns fans with 'rude' comeback

The actress and singer previously clapped back at a fan-made poster of the movie as "deeply hurtful"

November 19, 2024

Cynthia Erivo has left fans in shock after giving an unexpected response during a red-carpet interview.

Erivo stepped out with her Wicked costar Ariana Grande to attend the New York City premiere of their upcoming film.

The duo was asked to rate their outfit by interviewer Ajay Porter of the Mystery Fashionist as well as who they are wearing for the event.

Porter then put another query in front of the pair asking, "What is a common misconception about y'all?"

"I don't know what the common misconception is at all, but that's not a fashion question, is it?" Erivo abruptly replied while Grande gasped at the question.

Cynthia's response sparked a divided reaction online, with some calling her "rude" while some raved over her blunt reply.

One commentor wrote on the video posted by the outlet on their Instagram handle, "She was unnecessarily piercing, he asks about misconceptions during interviews often."

Another pointed out, "Cynthia can be kinder. He's just nervous."

"Left was rude," A third wrote referring to Erivo.

"Absolutely horrendous questions to ask. Yikes. They were kind to even respond to such nonsense," a fourth social media user called out Porter's question.

