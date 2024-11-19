 
Katy Perry, John Mayer seem friendly nearly decade after their breakup

Katy Perry and John Mayer spotted chatting at Sabrina Carpenter's concert

Web Desk
November 19, 2024

Katy Perry, John Mayer seem friendly nearly decade after their breakup
Katy Perry, John Mayer seem friendly nearly decade after their breakup

John Mayer and Katy Perry were recently spotted chatting nearly after a decade of their split.

On November 17, Mayer and Perry attended Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour concert, where they were spotted talking to each other.

According to a video shared by DeuxMoi, Perry looked back at her ex Mayer, who was sitting behind her to talk.

The ex-couple seemed to be friendly in their conversation. Perry wore a blue dress with black boots, while Mayer opted for black jacket and gray pants.

For those unversed, Mayer and Perry dated between 2013 and 2015 and collaborated on the song Who You Love from Mayer’s Paradise Valley album. The duo also worked together on Perry's album Prism.

However, Perry is now engaged to Orlando Bloom and shares a daughter with him.

Meanwhile, Mayer, who has had relationships with famous women in past, recently revealed that he's ready to be married.

"People don't think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married. You know the secret, which is that I'm actually fairly well-adjusted. And I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do,'" he said on Kelly Rizzo's podcast.

