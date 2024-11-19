Glen Powell reveals harsh reality of struggling in Hollywood

Glen Powell revealed the harsh reality of struggling in Hollywood.

In a recent chat with Vanity Fair the 2025 Hollywood Issue, the 36-year-old actor recalled the initial days of his professional journey.

“As a struggling actor, there’s no harder place to live than being in Hollywood with nothing going on,” the Twister star stated.

“The currency of that town is how relevant you are and what your last job is. It makes you oppressively self-aware.”

Powell noted that the only way to get through these tough times is to “lie to yourself.”

“Even at the darkest moments in that town, when I really didn’t have anything happening, you sort of have to lie to yourself, at least a little bit, and act like this is that chapter of the story where things just aren’t going right,” The Anything But You actor shared.

“You have to believe in the Hollywood legends of those people that you admire, the people that you’re chasing, that had those long stretches of famine as well,” he added.