Prince Andrew money trail questioned amid Royal Lodge row

Prince Andrew is urged to declare his sources of income as he insists he has the finance to support his residence at the Royal Lodge



The Duke of York, who has the £30m Windsor mansion on mortgage, is refused to leave his abode as King Charles decided to downsize:

Amid conjecture about Andrew’s finances, Royal expert Matt: Wilkinson tells The Sun: “This saga has been going on for a long time but one of the main issues is him at the Royal Lodge.

“We now know that Prince Andrew’s money has been taken away, his Annual Allowance by the King, he has removed it.

“We don’t know where this money’s come from. Do you think we should know how Andrew has secured money to remain in the Royal Lodge?” he asked.