Javier Bardem shares rare insights into parenting with wife Penelope Cruz

Javier Bardem revealed that he thinks he takes too much interest in his kids' lives.

In a recent chat with actor Richard Gadd for Interview Magazine, the 55-year-old actor revealed that as a father of two kids, he and his wife Penelope Cruz are more aware of what their kids do.

"How valuable is the work of a teacher, huh? I feel the same for a teacher I had when I was younger," Bardem said. "I was not a good student at all, and he was the only one that would pay attention to me as somebody that needed caring, love, support, and the presence that I didn’t have because my mother was working and my father was not there."

It is pertinent to mention that Javier Bardem shares two kids, Luna, 11, and Leo, 13, with Penelope Cruz.

The Monsters actor went on to say, "Now today I have two kids, and we are more aware of how important it is to be present."

"Sometimes we are way too present in their lives. But that teacher was kind of a revolutionary back then, where he was like, 'No this kid needs to be seen and heard.' And I will always remember him for that," Bardem added.

In a previous interview with Elle, Cruz shared the reason why they do not talk about their kids publicly.

"It’s for them to decide if they are going to have a job that is more exposed to the public or not. They can talk about that when they’re ready," the actress said.