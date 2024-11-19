When Queen Elizabeth II was attacked by ‘teenager who wanted to be famous'

Queen Elizabeth II once braved an assassination attempt from a teenager.



Her Majesty was attacked by 17-year-old, Marcus Sarjeant, in 1981 during Trooping the Colour, who at the time shot six blank fires at her.

Upon interrogation from the cops, Marcus said he said he was inspired by the assassination of John Lennon.

Later, in his diary taken by cops, Marcus had written: "I am going to stun and mystify the whole world with nothing more than a gun - I will become the most famous teenager in the world."

Marcus was eventually sentenced five years to prison and was released after three years.

Her Majesty passed away in 2022, leaving behind King Charles as her heir. With the latter’s cancer diagnosis, Prince William is preparing to eventually ascend the British throne.

