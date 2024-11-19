 
Nicole Kidman shares Keith Urban's reaction to 'The Perfect Couple'

The actress revealed that her husband Keith Urban binge-watched her Netflix hit series "The Perfect Couple"

November 19, 2024

Nicole Kidman shared her husband Keith Urban's reaction when he watched her hit Netflix series, The Perfect Couple.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress recently made an appearance on British GQ and recalled some of the iconic roles she played so far in her career.

She said that the mystery drama which is based on The New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand's novel under the same name is “binge-worthy because it's just like, you go, ‘Okay, next, next, next, next.’”

The Big Little Lies alum revealed Urban's reaction when they watched it together.

“I watched it with my husband,” she recalled.

Kidman noted, “He's like,’ Okay, let me see the next one. Let me see the next one.’ That's when I know it's good when he says that.”

Previously, Urban gushed over Kidman's hit Netflix miniseries saying,“I saw the whole thing before it came out, binged it,” he told People in September at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

“It's been amazing. I’ve had so many people stop me and say how much they love it," the country singer added.

