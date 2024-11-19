Kristin Davis announces death of her father following Parkinson's diagnosis

Kristin Davis' father Tom Atkinson has been laid to rest after living with Parkinson's disease for a decade.

The Sex And The City actress, 59, shared the news of his recent demise on Instagram on Tuesday.

“My Dad passed away recently and the family gathered for the celebration of his life that he had left detailed instructions for,” Davis began the caption to a picture of her father with their dog.

The actress detailed how her father insisted on a “beautiful celebration” that also included a jazz band.

“We all learned new things about him, because he lead an extraordinary life,” she continued of her father, who was “born in a cabin on a river" in North Carolina.

“He was born to be a teacher and loved it so much," Davis added, after revealing his forte in speeches and psychology. "He was brilliant and bright and people loved him,” she added.

The And Just Like That actress then spoke at length about his decade-long journey with Parkinson's disease—a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

The condition gets worse over time, often. causing difficulty walking and talking, per the National Institute on Aging.

The post also featured a photo of him with his wife, who also got a tribute from the daughter for her "devotion" following the diagnosis. The actress also acknowleged “his doctors and nurses and home health care” for their help.

“I’m so grateful for the support he got, and the perseverance he showed in a very real and difficult struggle,” Davis continued.

Her post concluded, “Thinking of our whole family and especially my Mom. We love you dad and we are so grateful you lit up our lives and left us with so much.”