'Bee Gees' original drummer Colin 'Smiley' Petersen passes away

Bee Gees original drummer Colin 'Smiley' Petersen is no more after the musician breathed his last at age 78.

The Best of the Bee Gees announced the drummer's death via Facebook but did not disclose the cause of death.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin 'Smiley' Petersen,” began the heartfelt message.

“He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect. Not sure how we can go on without his glowing smile and deep friendship. We love you Col. Rest in Peace."

During his lifetime, the veteran drummer released four albums and several songs with the band, including hits like Massachusetts, To Love Somebody, and Words.

Barry, 78, is the only living member of the band after Robin died in 2012 at the age of 62 and Maurice died in 2003 at the age of 53—with the most recent death being of Petersen and former drummer Dennis Bryon, who died on November 14, 2024.

Petersen joined the group when the Gibb brothers moved to London in 1966.

Prior to his death, Petersen reflected on his phenomenal role in cementing the group's reputation as an international sensation.

"I wasn't the most technically skilled drummer, but I think that sometimes less is more. When you're limited, you have to get creative—just like Chuck Berry, who made magic with just a few chords. For me, it was always about serving the song,” he said during The Strange Brew podcast 2022 interview with Jason Barnard

"We'd often go into the studio without a song, which gave me the chance to experiment with tempos and rhythms,” he added of the group’s signature sound, per The Mirror.

"Those tracks had a real spontaneity because we worked on them as a group. We never recorded our parts separately — it was all done together, with the orchestra coming in later."

Petersen and the group parted ways in 1969. Shortly after, he teamed with another former Bee Gees member, Jonathan Kelly, and formed Humpy Bong band. The group stayed together until they disbanded around 1970.

More recently, the late pro drummer worked with The Best of the Bee Gees tribute show.

Petersen shared two sons with Joanne Newfield, who he married in 1968.