'One Tree Hill' cast pays touching tributes to Paul Teal after his passing

'One Tree Hill' cast of Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz and Jana Kramer pays sweet and heartfelt tribute to Paul Teal after his death

Web Desk
November 19, 2024

The One Tree Hill cast which includes, Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz and Jana Kramer paid an honorable tribute to actor Paul Teal after his passing at the age of 35 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The heartbreaking news was shared by his fiancée, Emilia Torello, in an Instagram post on November 18, prompting tributes from his former co-stars and fans.

In regards to this, Jana Kramer, who played Teal’s on-screen love interest Alex Dupre, expressed her sorrow by writing, “Sending love and prayers to Paul’s family and friends. He was always so kind and so much fun to work alongside.”

Meanwhile, Sophia Bush, known for her role as Brooke Davis, paid a sweet tribute on social media by reflecting on Teal’s talent and their shared experience as she penned, “Incredibly saddened to hear about Paul’s passing. We’ve been revisiting his episodes on the Drama Queens podcast, and his talent shines through.”

Moreover, Bethany Joy Lenz, another One Tree Hill star who played Haley Scott’s role, shared a deeply personal tribute while recalling her collaboration with Teal in a stage production of The Notebook in 2006.

In regards to this, she wrote, “Paul was a rare light, both onstage and off. He brought humor, kindness, and an extraordinary talent to everything he did. Life is short, and Paul was taken far too soon.”

According to Daily Mail, The Opera House Theatre Company in Wilmington, North Carolina, where Teal honed his craft, also honored his memory by calling him “one of our brightest stars."

Furthermore, his fiancée Emilia described him as her “soulmate” and “rock” by writing, “You were taken too soon, but your love will remain in my heart forever.”

It is worth mentioning that Teal, who appeared in Outer Banks and the film Deep Water, left behind a legacy of memorable performances and heartfelt connections with his peers.

