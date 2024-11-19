 
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh spotted in rare outing with dancer buddy

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh appears in a casual outing with her fellow dancer buddy Keoni Rose in Los Angeles

November 19, 2024

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was spotted sharing a lighthearted moment with fellow dancer Keoni Rose during a casual outing in Los Angeles on a Friday.

According to Daily Mail, the pair grabbed lunch together, with Keoni sitting atop a blue car while Shiloh leaned against it.

Moreover, in a sweet gesture, Keoni was seen brushing a strand of Shiloh’s hair away from her face as the two shared a laugh.

Additionally, the budding dancer opted for a laid-back look, wearing a black boxing hoodie paired with sweatpants and sneakers, as per the publication. 

Meanwhile, Keoni matched her relaxed style, dressed in a black sweatshirt, sweatpants and Crocs.

As per the publication, at one point, Shiloh was spotted checking her phone while seated on the sidewalk.

It is worth mentioning that the teenager, who dropped her father’s surname legally earlier this year, has been making waves as an aspiring dancer, despite her famous lineage, as per the outlet. 

Furthermore, Shiloh and Keoni are no strangers to sharing a dance floor as they have appeared together in a video from the Millennium Dance Complex studio earlier this year, choreographed by Tobias Ellemhammer.

Shiloh’s outing came shortly after her younger brother Knox accompanied Jolie to the Governors Awards, showcasing the close-knit family dynamic amidst high-profile lives, as per Daily Mail's reports. 

